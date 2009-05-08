After three years during which he contradicted himself and said diametrically opposite things to different people, PKD finally got caught "red" handed. Everyone thinks Tremendousness hoodwinked UNMIN and lied to everyone in government, but come to think of it, what if he was actually lying to his own PLA to stop them from mutinying? Anyway, what's certain is that Terrifico ain't gonna go around shooting his mouth off anymore even within his family confines.

No sooner had the Maobuddies turned into a non-government organisation with PKD's resignation this week, the country returned to normal. The Tharu bund that had paralysed the country for two weeks was called off, Limbuwans lifted the school closure in the east and sundry militants decided to lie low. With no one to fight with, the people were finally left alone. It looks like this country runs better without a government than with it.

The news about BRB barfing into an air-sickness bag of his Ecuriel Somewhere Over the Western Sector on Tuesday wasn't the real story. But what on earth was the Finance Minister doing sightseeing over Rara the day after his prime minister resigned? The really intriguing question was what was he doing over there when he should have been over here at the Maoist secretariat meeting to decide on the future course of action? Is Laldhoj being ostracised again, or is the man sulking and showing his boss displeasure for having inducted Kaji Narayan over his head. After being soft-spoken for six months, BRB has sent tongues wagging even within his own party by his increasingly belligerent tone. Some say he is trying to use the army row to correct the perception within his party of being a tad too south-leaning.



The two who cut really sorry figures this week were Bum Dev and Cool Budder. Leftist God stuck it out till the end in the UML meeting, and when everyone decided to quit the govt he decided to write a note of dissent. But JN refused to even minute it, so he gave it to the press which, except for the Baddie media, everyone ignored. How does someone who lost the election get to be not just a powerful home minister but also the senior most UML in the coalition? Meanwhile Cool Budder is cooling his heels at Bhadrakali, hardly venturing out of his office, and not daring

to speak on his phone for fear of bugs.

One casualty of the Maoists stepping down was that First Son Prakash had to wave goodbye to his budding cinematography career. Inducted into Dahaltar first as the head of PKD's security detail, then as computer assistant during the trip with Daddy to the US last year, Dahal Jr reportedly was thwarted in his attempts to record the family outing in Norway because his camera was too cheap. So the PMO had just bought him a Rs 250,000 video camera to film the China visit but, alas, not only was the China visit cancelled, Dad had to go and give his stupid resignation. Drat and double drat.

So, nine months later, the whole numbers game is starting all over again for that magic 302. Rumour has it that Upadro the Junketeering Farang Minister now has ambitions of being prime minister. Those who thought even the foreign ministry was way beyond his capacity are aghast. The man has been in Kathmandu for exactly one week in the past two months. The Maoists would even make him PM to ridicule the dignity of the position and get back at Ram Baran Guru whom Upadro can't stand.

Wasn't there something politically incorrect about YCL protesters putting a Ram Baran impersonator on a wheelchair and parading him around town? Was that an insult to the office of president or to all handicapped people in the country? Our uncivil society stalwarts don't realise just how silly they look with their defiance of prohibitory orders at Shitall Nibas. Guess that comes from being a pro-government civil society.

Only one entry for Absurdity of the Week from Kalu Pande in Baneswor: UML statement: 'We left the government because the government couldn't perform.'

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