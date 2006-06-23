Enough fuss has been made about GP's stance on the ceremonial king. What's wrong with the remark made by a prime minister appointed by the king himself? What indeed can these republican revolutionaries expect to get just by thumping tables in a house revived by the king himself? How na?ve for these parliament people, their cadre, and even the members of the civil society to dream that the king will announce his dethronement just like he revived the house. The self-proclaimed revolutionaries could not even suspend the CoAS who faithfully served the royals by shooting commoners. And where on earth has any king been dethroned by voting alone? Pretensions, mere pretensions.

Divas Sharma

Ganatantra Marg, Kathmandu