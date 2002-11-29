Dalit Initiative and Experience from KarnatakaSimon R Charsley and GK Karnath eds.Sage Publications India, 1998Rs 472This volume is an important effort to understand the paradoxical situation of the Dalits and to capture grassroot realities. Contributors describe the status of rural untouchable castes and study their efforts at challenging daily humiliations, the vitality of Dalit movements and their contribution to Indian society.