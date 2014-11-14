CPN-M leader Netra Bikram Chand explains why he and his faction is against the party’s line of armed revolt:

  • A counter-revolution is going on in the country.
  • The government right now is better than the past ones.
  • Revolutionary parties are split.
  • We don’t have the means for a revolution.
  • Our party has been on the defensive.
  • The expansionists, imperialists, and capitalists are working together.

Chand says tue consequences of an armed revolt now would be disastrous because:

  • It would show that we have come to the end of a capitalist revolution.
  • It is our mentality to be to excited by quick success and we will start abusing power.
  • We stand the risk of being pro-India reformists if we succeed in our revolution.
  • The communist revolution will run out of energy and ideas.