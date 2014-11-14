A counter-revolution is going on in the country.

The government right now is better than the past ones.

Revolutionary parties are split.

We don’t have the means for a revolution.

Our party has been on the defensive.

The expansionists, imperialists, and capitalists are working together.

CPN-M leader Netra Bikram Chand explains why he and his faction is against the party’s line of armed revolt:

Chand says tue consequences of an armed revolt now would be disastrous because: