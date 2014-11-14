- A counter-revolution is going on in the country.
- The government right now is better than the past ones.
- Revolutionary parties are split.
- We don’t have the means for a revolution.
- Our party has been on the defensive.
- The expansionists, imperialists, and capitalists are working together.
Chand says tue consequences of an armed revolt now would be disastrous because:
- It would show that we have come to the end of a capitalist revolution.
- It is our mentality to be to excited by quick success and we will start abusing power.
- We stand the risk of being pro-India reformists if we succeed in our revolution.
- The communist revolution will run out of energy and ideas.