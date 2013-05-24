GLACIERWORKS

May 29 marks the 60th anniversary of the first ascent of Mt Everest by Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay in 1953. Much has changed on the world’s highest mountain since then, climbing has become commercialised taking away much of the risk and adventure that early explorers faced. But expeditions bring jobs and income to thousands of Nepalis and royalties for Everest alone earn the government Rs 250 million a year. As the Earth warms, Everest is melting, making climbing more difficult. Nepali Times brings you a special coverage of Everest 60:

MAJOR EO ROYAL GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY
ICE TO WATER: The Kyetrak Glacier on the northern slope of Mt Cho Oyu in 1921 and again in 2009. Global warming is causing the Himalayan permafrost to melt at an accelerated rate. Many glacier snouts now have lakes in them, as seen on Kyetrak, posing a threat of flashfloods downstream. While records are being set and broken on climbing Everest this season, the real record is the record melting on the flanks of the world’s highest mountain.