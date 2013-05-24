GLACIERWORKS

May 29 marks the 60th anniversary of the first ascent of Mt Everest by Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay in 1953. Much has changed on the world’s highest mountain since then, climbing has become commercialised taking away much of the risk and adventure that early explorers faced. But expeditions bring jobs and income to thousands of Nepalis and royalties for Everest alone earn the government Rs 250 million a year. As the Earth warms, Everest is melting, making climbing more difficult. Nepali Times brings you a special coverage of Everest 60: