Chataut surfaces Drishti , 26 June From The Nepali Press | From Issue #50 (July 6-12, 2001)

Almost after a month in hiding Tarini Dutt Chataut, the main person accused in the Lauda Air scam, suddenly surfaced recently. He came to at the prime minister's residence in Baluwatar, surprising all present. He arrived in time for the NC meeting being held at Baluwatar on 24 June. As soon as he reached Baluwatar, the MPs present started whispering among themselves that if the prime minister had not been shielding him, it would have been impossible for Chataut to attend the meeting . As a result, the Lauda Air issue hogged the limelight at that meeting. Some MPs joked, sarcastically asking Chataut if he had gone to Vienna on the Lauda Air flight.



Despite everything, Chataut did not show any signs of regret. He was feeling a bit uncomfortable, though, and kept looking towards Koirala; the MPs seemed to enjoy his discomfort thoroughly. Even the prime minister's security personnel were surprised by Chataut's presence. In May, the CIAA filed charges against 10 people, and Chataut had absconded.