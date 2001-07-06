CK Lal's article on insecurity in the hills was poignant and empathetic ("An unquiet peace", #49). In stark contrast, Kathmandu's educated classes show no empathy for the larger community. In opposing the security regulations, do they not realise that the safety and security of Nepalis is what the government should be most concerned about? Do they not realise that there is a Maoist insurgency that is preaching war out there, buthering VDC chairmen and anyone who does not agree with them? What can we expect from political party workers who went underground after the royal carnage: so little faith did they have in the democratic process. How dare they now come out of their dulo to pontificate about press freedom and the security act? The Kathmandu elite are upset that they will not be able to say what they want and be searched as they travel about at night by 'lowly' policemen. But is it such a big price to pay for the safety and security of all Nepalis, particularly in the districts? The last month has shown that Nepalis who are in a position to make a public opinion are shallow and selfish. They have inherited very little of the bravery of their Gorkhalis forbears. On the other hand, they are for peace, yes, but the peace of the masaan-ghat. Do these chattering classes really represent the people, and do we need to give them so much importance?



SB Thapaliya

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