* Reassure us that the state exists
* Provide consumers with basic needs
* Ensure food for the neediest. Nepal is now on the UN's hunger hot- spot list
* Ensure security, tackle crime
* Crack down hard on those blocking highways on whatever pretext
Peace Process
* Keep the peace process on track
* In the plains, ensure a just and effective government
* Address growing discontent among Tharus, Muslims and Dalits
* Make state structures in the Madhes inclusive, start back-channel talks with Goit
* Consult Madhesi parties and civil society on security
* Ensure the Maoists return seized property, stop YCL hooliganism
* Work with UNMIN on PLA integration, make army flexible
* Address truth and justice, especially for families of the disappeared
* Reform the police to prevent more mutinies, warn them they're being watched
Development
* Launch showcase development schemes in the plains
* Prioritise food security and connectivity in the hills
* Launch job-creation campaign through investment in infrastructure
* Install alternative mechanisms for local government
* Educate donors: tell them we want infrastructure, irrigation, skills training and mass employment generation. Make them accountable.
Economy
* Restore proper energy supplies, clean up NOC, sort things out with India
* Fast-track investment in hydropower with short and long-term strategy
* Reassure small and medium businesses that the state will help revive them
* Help management and unions resolve conflict
* Provide basic social security for unorganised labour
Foreign Relations
* Reassure our neighbours to north and south that their security interests will be met
* Reassure donors that the state is focused on development