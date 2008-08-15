MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA Immediate Relief

* Reassure us that the state exists

* Provide consumers with basic needs

* Ensure food for the neediest. Nepal is now on the UN's hunger hot- spot list

* Ensure security, tackle crime

* Crack down hard on those blocking highways on whatever pretext

Peace Process

* Keep the peace process on track

* In the plains, ensure a just and effective government

* Address growing discontent among Tharus, Muslims and Dalits

* Make state structures in the Madhes inclusive, start back-channel talks with Goit

* Consult Madhesi parties and civil society on security

* Ensure the Maoists return seized property, stop YCL hooliganism

* Work with UNMIN on PLA integration, make army flexible

* Address truth and justice, especially for families of the disappeared

* Reform the police to prevent more mutinies, warn them they're being watched

Development

* Launch showcase development schemes in the plains

* Prioritise food security and connectivity in the hills

* Launch job-creation campaign through investment in infrastructure

* Install alternative mechanisms for local government

* Educate donors: tell them we want infrastructure, irrigation, skills training and mass employment generation. Make them accountable.

Economy

* Restore proper energy supplies, clean up NOC, sort things out with India

* Fast-track investment in hydropower with short and long-term strategy

* Reassure small and medium businesses that the state will help revive them

* Help management and unions resolve conflict

* Provide basic social security for unorganised labour

Foreign Relations

* Reassure our neighbours to north and south that their security interests will be met

* Reassure donors that the state is focused on development