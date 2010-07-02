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At Manjushree Thapa's book launch in the plush surrounds of Ramalaya last month, the drink of choice for the literati in attendance was aila in clay bowls, supplemented with hearty fare from Newa de Café served up in leaf plates. Such retro chic is also in evidence in the organic stores that have cropped up across the city, where one can purchase not just Nepali coffee and tea but also millet and buckwheat flour, and an assortment of rustic looking foodstuffs not commonly associated with the Kathmandu palate.

Tukche Thakali Kitchen, with a move into more spacious quarters in Lazimpat, remains popular with Nepalis as is Tama in Gairidhara, with its plates of taas. Bhattis from Mangal Bajar's Honacha to Kirtipur's Newa Lahana draw not just locals swilling western-style whiskies, but western-stylees sipping local chyaang. Folk music in certain forms and presentations (à la Kutumba) has found an urban audience, and trekking! – is now one of the most cherished getaways for the nation's (youthful) elite.

These days, it's not just Johnny Walker and pizza and Pink Floyd and holidays in Bangkok that rock the worlds of the haves in Nepal. As far as eating and drinking and leisure are concerned, there's a certain trend towards the rustic, the authentic, the Nepali, albeit often in more packaged forms, and not to the exclusion of all the other attractions at one's disposal.

The irony is that all these things are not just 'local' and 'authentic', they remain the preserve, for the most part, of more traditional, poorer Nepalis. What has always been Nepali culture – including walking up and down hills – is now being embraced in myriad forms by less traditional, richer Nepalis. The latter classes of Nepal (and Kathmandu Valley in particular) appear to be looking inwards, rather than always aspiring to the western.

But do these trends represent a change in values towards a respect for and interest in all things Nepali (including Nepalis themselves), a return to tradition, or are they merely a local 'avatar' of stuffwhitepeoplelike.com? Is this an extension of the globalised hybrid of middle class, liberally inclined, educated people who use laptops, eat organic, go travelling, listen to 'world' music, and express concern about the environment (without doing very much about it)?

This in itself is a culture, unique in its global, interconnected reach. Negatively perceived, it represents an upmarket, highbrow version of the homogenised McDonald's, Levi's and Hollywood culture, drawing as it does on the same American and occasionally European sources. Positively perceived, the particularity of local cultures and the places that we grew up in will define the nature of this hybrid culture. Nepal's post-Rana generation of haves were rooted in Nepali culture, yet perhaps sought more consciously to emulate the Western Other while rejecting such rusticities as chyaang and kachela; their children do not deny their Nepali roots, but having tasted what the West has to offer, good and bad, is willing to embrace these roots. After all, with the confidence to negotiate through cultures beyond one's borders comes the anxiety of having lost something original in the process.

It's easy to poke fun if you are so inclined to do so, and there is the risk that for some the renewed interest in Nepali cultures is wholly superficial and based only on products, not values. A bottle of Scotch, a mug of tongba, a walk through the Himalaya, a stroll through Manhattan, it's simply another aisle in the global supermarket of cultural products. And what does it mean to appreciate the festive aspects of one's culture if one no longer subscribes to the religious values that inspire and, some might say, still underpin them?

Even on this level, we must be able to appreciate the strengthening of connections. If not for the America-returnee, then for those who make a living through their production of authentic Nepali cultures. After all, it can't be a bad thing if Nepal takes some pointers from Mexico, where locals and tourists can choose from a dozen brands of tequila in a trendy bar, walk the wobbly length of Oaxaca's mezcal festival, and watch the humble cactus turned into multi-million dollar national drinks at roadside distilleries.

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