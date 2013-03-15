A lot of people are a bit confused about how to address Hizzoner Regmi now that he is both CJ and PM. The title of Chairman of the Interim Administration (CIA) may give people the wrong idea and so would Antarim Pradhan Punch. Couple of permutations have come up: Chief Minister or Prime Justice to preside over an all-Bahun cabinet.

Last month, Nepal’s bird wallahs held an Owl Conference in Chitwan to draw attention to endangered nocturnal avian life. They needn’t have worried, we have a political mechanism works by night and sleeps by day. But it would be an insult to compare our politicians to owls because they are wise. Good thing the Prez had the good sense to let out a big yawn on Wednesday night and tell everyone: “That’s it, I’m going to bed.”

The reason all big decisions here are taken in the dead of night is that our politicians and bureaucrats have learnt from bitter experience that agreements made in the evening are usually overturned by morning because of calls from unnamed diplomatic sources.

Now we know why BRB was in such a tearing hurry to step down. He just couldn’t wait to get rid of that damn Mustang Max. No sooner had he resigned, he drove out of Shit All Niwas to Sanepa in a Scorpio and tweeted en route: “I’m a free citizen!” Which begs the question: he wasn’t free as PM? Who took away his freedom? A miniature stuffed donkey to the first 10 correct answers.

Those who say elections are not possible in June haven’t factored in the effect of climate change on the monsoon. Meteorological records show the monsoon has been retreating every year, and now starts in early July. The Mao-Baddies don’t want elections in June, which is why they insisted on KRR’s term being valid till December so they have time to wash off all the dirt collected during their tenure in govt.

The only reason parties are hesitant about late-November elections is being out of power means their funding will dry up and they can’t finance elections. Where are they going to steal from, who is going to bribe them?

After the signing ceremony Wednesday night top leaders were all sitting around stiffly until photographers shouted out to them to hold hands. That is why the photo-op looks a G-8 summit. Jhusil Da, bit uncomfortable with all the touchy feely stuff, refused at first to hold hands with anyone in public. But he finally relented and reluctantly took JN’s right hand. But poor Gutch, no one wanted to hold his hand.

Speaking of whom, the new Chinese ambassador hit the ground running and complained to Comrade Awesome about Gutch not being cooperative in rounding up Tibetans.

We’re all waiting to see what Chairman Regmi is going to do about convicted war criminal Bal Krishna Dhungel whom he sentenced to life imprisonment and who followed BRB like the lamb followed Mary while Laldhoj was PM.

By the way, if KRR hasn’t stepped down as CJ does it mean that the Ass can be hauled over the coals for contempt of court?

So, it’s finally official. Nepal is back to having a partyless system of government after 23 years in the wilderness.