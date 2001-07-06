What goes up must come down, and the Nepal Police Force will soon have its own choppers-but at less than the money they asked for. The Ministry of Finance has agreed to sanction Rs 250 million to purchase two helicopters for the Nepal Police Force. The police had hoped for Rs 570 million rupees to buy a 21-seater MI 17 and a smaller craft, and an additional Rs 20 million for maintenance. Finance Secretary Bimal Koirala says it's all the government can spare given its budgetary constraints. When summoned by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) after the Home Ministry complained about non-cooperation on the matter of fund for choppers, Koirala said his ministry was trying to put a check on what seemed excessive and asked the Home Ministry for a formal application.



Since they began operations in Maoist-affected districts in 1996, Nepal Police has spent Rs 620 million chartering helicopters from private operators to airlift personnel and supplies to and from these remote districts.