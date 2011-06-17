PICS: MARCO POLLO

Cibo (pronounced 'CHEE-boh') is Italian for 'food'. But aside from its modest offering of pasta dishes (Bolognese, Carbonara and Aioli) and paninis, the menu isn't really Italian.

More akin to a bistro or a European strassencafe, the lunch-hour haunt in Lazimpat specialises in appetising pitas and pressed sandwiches. The pesto chicken pita is an edible homemade pocket stuffed with boneless grilled chicken and a vegetable assortment of chopped zucchinis, tomatoes and lettuce harvested from the Gamcha Organic Farm in Sano Thimi.

A sandwich bar at heart, Cibo crafts a mean steak sandwich with caramelized onions and mustard on an oatmeal baguette, tailored for the hungry exec. The croque madame, a typical brasserie snack, is a tastier version of the classic croque monsieur or grilled ham and cheese. A fried egg tops the sandwich in lieu of the traditional poached egg as advertised, but still hits that hearty spot.

Sides of tart and peppery coleslaw (mayo-free) and a generous handful of crunchy crisps compliment the sandwich specials.

Bread aside, the pasta carbonara, done right with real bacon and real cream, and a slice of apple tart drizzled with a vanilla-cream sauce make for a filling afterschool snack.

Quick service and healthy portions make a perfect setting for busy bees on the go. If its dining space (four tables) has reached capacity, don't fret. The backyard of the Ambassador Hotel serves as an outdoor extension. So, tuck your lunchbox away and dine in.

On the way to the British Embassy in Lazimpat, sneak by the Ambassador Hotel and find the red square sign or visit its second location in Pulchok.