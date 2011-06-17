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PICS: MARCO POLLO
Cibo (pronounced 'CHEE-boh') is Italian for 'food'. But aside from its modest offering of pasta dishes (Bolognese, Carbonara and Aioli) and paninis, the menu isn't really Italian.
More akin to a bistro or a European strassencafe, the lunch-hour haunt in Lazimpat specialises in appetising pitas and pressed sandwiches. The pesto chicken pita is an edible homemade pocket stuffed with boneless grilled chicken and a vegetable assortment of chopped zucchinis, tomatoes and lettuce harvested from the Gamcha Organic Farm in Sano Thimi.
Sides of tart and peppery coleslaw (mayo-free) and a generous handful of crunchy crisps compliment the sandwich specials.
Bread aside, the pasta carbonara, done right with real bacon and real cream, and a slice of apple tart drizzled with a vanilla-cream sauce make for a filling afterschool snack.
On the way to the British Embassy in Lazimpat, sneak by the Ambassador Hotel and find the red square sign or visit its second location in Pulchok.