Cinema has a way of making distant realities feel immediate. A classroom in Russia, a forest shaped by Irish folklore, a desert in Morocco or a familiar bus journey in Kathmandu can become spaces through which audiences encounter unfamiliar lives, recognise shared experiences.

The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) Nepal returns for its 15th edition to invite audiences to look beyond familiar cinematic worlds celebrate global film culture, from political documentaries and animated folklore to intimate stories of family, gender and everyday life.

This year's festival brings together 29 films from 11 nations, which will be screened in Kathmandu 21-22 November and travel to Janakpur 28-29 November.

Over fifteen editions, the festival has offered Nepali audiences a space discover European cinema and engage with different storytelling traditions. This year's selection is set to continue that exchange through films that move across genres, subjects and cinematic forms.

The festival has created space for European cinema and cultural exchange in Nepal, notes festival director Prasuna Dongol.

She adds: “Our responsibility is to carry that legacy forward while allowing the festival to grow, respond to its audiences and remain open to new cinematic voices. This means bringing films that may challenge familiar ways of seeing, creating room for emerging Nepali filmmakers, and making the festival a place where different cinematic cultures can meet on equal ground.”

The line-up includes 12 European films, six films from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), a short film selection, nine Nepali student films as well as Clay Bird, a Nepali animated film by Incessant Rain, and Elephants in the Fog, Nepal's official selection for the upcoming Academy Awards.

This year, the Nepali Student Film Showcase will notably provide emerging filmmakers an opportunity to present their work to a wider audience. The nine films explore migration, gender, family, education, unemployment, social expectations and everyday life in Nepal.

These student films offer a glimpse into emerging Nepali filmmaking, and demonstrate how young filmmakers are observing their surroundings, experimenting with cinematic language and finding their own ways to engage with social realities.

Curator member Rajeela Shrestha, a Kathmandu-based filmmaker whose work explores social realities through visually driven storytelling, says the student selection was particularly encouraging.

“I was impressed by the maturity of the ideas and the thoughtfulness with which the young filmmakers had approached their stories,” she says.

The Nepali Student Film jury also comprises filmmaker Prabhat Gurung and filmmaker Suzana Shrish. Pragyan Thapa Ghimire, founding editor of online magazine The Nepali Cinematheque dedicated to critically archiving films from Nepal and the diaspora, is a member of the European Film Selection Committee, and brings a critical perspective to the programme.