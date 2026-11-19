Cinema has a way of making distant realities feel immediate. A classroom in Russia, a forest shaped by Irish folklore, a desert in Morocco or a familiar bus journey in Kathmandu can become spaces through which audiences encounter unfamiliar lives, recognise shared experiences.
The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) Nepal returns for its 15th edition to invite audiences to look beyond familiar cinematic worlds celebrate global film culture, from political documentaries and animated folklore to intimate stories of family, gender and everyday life.
This year's festival brings together 29 films from 11 nations, which will be screened in Kathmandu 21-22 November and travel to Janakpur 28-29 November.
Over fifteen editions, the festival has offered Nepali audiences a space discover European cinema and engage with different storytelling traditions. This year's selection is set to continue that exchange through films that move across genres, subjects and cinematic forms.
The festival has created space for European cinema and cultural exchange in Nepal, notes festival director Prasuna Dongol.
She adds: “Our responsibility is to carry that legacy forward while allowing the festival to grow, respond to its audiences and remain open to new cinematic voices. This means bringing films that may challenge familiar ways of seeing, creating room for emerging Nepali filmmakers, and making the festival a place where different cinematic cultures can meet on equal ground.”
The line-up includes 12 European films, six films from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), a short film selection, nine Nepali student films as well as Clay Bird, a Nepali animated film by Incessant Rain, and Elephants in the Fog, Nepal's official selection for the upcoming Academy Awards.
This year, the Nepali Student Film Showcase will notably provide emerging filmmakers an opportunity to present their work to a wider audience. The nine films explore migration, gender, family, education, unemployment, social expectations and everyday life in Nepal.
These student films offer a glimpse into emerging Nepali filmmaking, and demonstrate how young filmmakers are observing their surroundings, experimenting with cinematic language and finding their own ways to engage with social realities.
Curator member Rajeela Shrestha, a Kathmandu-based filmmaker whose work explores social realities through visually driven storytelling, says the student selection was particularly encouraging.
“I was impressed by the maturity of the ideas and the thoughtfulness with which the young filmmakers had approached their stories,” she says.
The Nepali Student Film jury also comprises filmmaker Prabhat Gurung and filmmaker Suzana Shrish. Pragyan Thapa Ghimire, founding editor of online magazine The Nepali Cinematheque dedicated to critically archiving films from Nepal and the diaspora, is a member of the European Film Selection Committee, and brings a critical perspective to the programme.
Meanwhile, filmmaker, producer and educator Shashank Shrestha’s discussion session The Films We Were Not Supposed to Watch will explore how films and media audiences grew up watching—from Hollywood and Bollywood to Korean dramas, banned films and online streaming—have shaped ideas about romance, gender, culture and relationships.
In Janakpur, Emerging Voices in Nepali Cinema will bring together the three winning student filmmakers to discuss their creative journeys and experiences within Nepal's film industry.
WATCHLIST
Mr Nobody Against Putin
As Russia launches its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, primary schools across Russia are transformed into recruitment stages for the war. Facing the ethical dilemma of working in a system defined by propaganda and violence, a brave teacher films what’s really happening in his own school.
91 mins | Denmark
Director: David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin
Wolfwalkers
A young apprentice hunter and her father journey to Ireland to help wipe out the last wolf pack. But everything changes when she befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe rumoured to transform into wolves by night. Now that Robyn has joined the wolfwalkers, the threat is no longer from wolves, but from humans.
103 mins | Ireland
Director: Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart
Sirāt
A father and his son arrive at a rave in the Moroccan mountains searching for the man's missing daughter/sister. They join a group of ravers travelling deeper into the desert toward another party, with the journey progressively becoming something much more dangerous and existential.
102 mins | Spain
Director: Oliver Laxe
Nostalgie
A 1980s popstar receives a surprising invitation to perform, pulling him out of musical retirement and into a moral dilemma.
19 mins | England
Director: Kathryn Ferguson
Solstice
A lonely inuit must endure the endless summer daylight to be reunited with his lost love.
11 mins | United Kingdom
Director: Luke Angus
Seema
Anita, a young office cleaner, struggles through severe menstrual pain while silently fulfilling the endless demands of her employers. As her condition worsens and her suffering goes unnoticed, she pushes herself beyond her limits, revealing the invisible struggles of working women in a society that overlooks their pain.
12 mins | Nepal
Director: Saloni Karki
A Matter of Choice
Ganga, a passionate nineteen-year-old radio host, promotes women’s rights on her radio show, Women Rock the World. However, she is caught between her mother’s desire for her to settle into an arranged marriage and her own future plans.
16 mins | Nepal
Director: Garima Gurung
The Bus to Bagbazar
On his daily job hunting bus rides to Bagbazar, a broke young man develops a crush on an affluent lady. As his financial circumstance worsens to a life-and-death situation, he is forced to reevaluate his morals and his feelings for her.
15 mins | Nepal
Director: Nishit Thapa
15th European Union Film Festival
21-22 November
QFX Chhaya Center, Thamel
28-29 November
Girija Chalchitra Mandir, Kadam Chok