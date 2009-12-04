The sixth Kathmandu International Mountain Film Festival will be held in City Hall and Nepal Tourism Board from December 11-15, 2009. It will screen 59 of the most recent and exciting films about mountains, their culture, communities and environment. There will also be a separate screening of entries by Nepali filmmakers about the country's post-war social transition called 'Nepal Panorama', and a screening of short films about climate change. Selected synopses below:
A Sea Change
Barbara Ettinger
86 min
In Search of the Riyal
Kesang Tseten
88 min
In the last two decades, many young Nepali men have set out to work in the Gulf for wages as low as $6 a day. This film depicts the gritty conditions in which they live and work. It's a rare glimpse of a world Gulf states have taken pains to hide.
The Garden
Scott Hamilton Kennedy
88 min
Sherpas-Die Wahren Helden Ah Everest (Sherpas - The True Heroes of Mount Everest)
Frank Senn, Hari Thapa, Otto C. Honneger
93 min
This film follows an expedition of European mountaineers as they climb Mount Everest, through the eyes of their Sherpa porters. Their fears, and the hardships they face as they help their clients to the top of the world, are highlighted, and we experience the highs and tragic lows of the expedition.
Check www.kimff.org for the festival schedule