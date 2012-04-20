Circus Kathmandu, a contemporary circus company is organising a fundraising performance on 20 April to help social circus projects and raise awareness about the dangers of child trafficking in Nepal. The thirteen-member troupe is made up of children who were rescued from Indian circuses by Kathmandu based Esther Benjamins Memorial Foundation. 16-year-old Aman and 18-year-old Bijay who won gold medals at the Sixth National Games held in Dhangadi two months ago are also participating in the show. The performers have been training under professional international coaches from Australia, Canada, UK, France and Switzerland and will showcase daring routines such as trapeze dancing, acrobatics, and juggling.

Proceeds from the show will support performing arts trainings for rescued children. "We will use the money to fund circus workshops and buy equipment so that the children can go around the country demonstrating their talent," says Kristy Best, communications director at the foundation.

Date: 20 April

Doors open at 5:30 pm, show starts at 6pm

Venue: Bulls Club, Nakkhu

Tickets: Rs 500 for adults and

Rs 200 for children

For more information visit

www.ebtrust.org.uk

www.sapanacircus.blogspot.com

Or call 5523642