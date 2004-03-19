CITES Implementation in Nepal and India
Ravi Sharma Aryal
Bhrikuti Academic Publications, 2004
Rs 1495
Ravi Sharma Aryal presents an in-depth analysis of the implementation status of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) in Nepal and India, along with suggestions on how to improve the current legislation and enforcement strategies to better protect our wildlife.
Courtesy: Mandala Book Point, Kantipath, 4227711, mandala@ccsl.com.np
CITES Implementation in Nepal and India
Book Worm | From Issue #188 (March 19-25, 2004)