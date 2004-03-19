CITES Implementation in Nepal and India

Courtesy: Mandala Book Point, Kantipath, 4227711,

mandala@ccsl.com.np

Ravi Sharma AryalBhrikuti Academic Publications, 2004Rs 1495Ravi Sharma Aryal presents an in-depth analysis of the implementation status of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) in Nepal and India, along with suggestions on how to improve the current legislation and enforcement strategies to better protect our wildlife.