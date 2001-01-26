Clairvoyant Baba Jana Aastha, 17 January From The Nepali Press | From Issue #27 (January 26 - February 1, 2001)

For the past few days an Aghori Baba in Galchhi has been predicting the future of many people in this country. It has been reported that people from all strata of society have come to meet him and have him predict their future. He has predicted that Koirala will be in power for the next four years and that no one will be able to dislodge him. The Baba, after studying the hand of the King's chief military secretary, said that this person would get only one more promotion in his life. Sujata Koirala too went over to have him predict her future and it is rumoured that the Baba asked her to file nomination for the Congress CWC. The Baba asked Nona Koirala not to file her nomination.



The crowds at Galchhi are just growing bigger and it seems there is an endless line of people waiting their turn. Officers from the police and army are almost always present there to meet the Baba and it has been heard that soldiers from the nearby barracks go once a fortnight to clean the Baba's ashram. Sources say that the Baba is the same one who had recently been chased away from Pashupatinagar in east Nepal.