"Clear cut" Keshab Singh, newly appointed chairman of Nepal Students' Union in Jana Bhabana, 19 July From The Nepali Press | From Issue #206 (July 23-29, 2004)

My appointment as the chairman of Nepal Students' Union (NSU) is legitimate. Nepali Congress statues have a clear cut provision stating that the party can dissolve the existing central committee of the union and form a new one at any time. There is a provision stating that the party can dissolve the NSU if it sees any problems in how the union is functioning, so in this case the party must have taken action because it became necessary.



The central working committee, led by Gururaj Ghimire, had not been able to hold meetings for quite some time. The differences between Ghimire and the union's general secretary, Gagan Thapa, had intensified to such an extent that they stopped speaking to each other completely and even led separate delegations telling the party that they could not work together. The party could not solve the dispute between them, so it was compelled to dissolve the central committee of the NSU.



I did not become the chairman based on the blessings of NC general secretary Sushil Koirala. If I had his support, I could have assumed the position during the Chitwan general convention. I have been active in the organisation for a long time and I have worked hard to reach this point. I have the mandate of holding the union's general convention within the next seven months and I will do it.