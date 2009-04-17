CLOSED MIND

Prashant Jha has made a very important point when he says that Nepal needs an open border with India rather than the other way around ('Closed minds', #446). Whatever the kind of regime in Nepal, the problem of un-and under-employment has continued to exacerbate, more so in the rural areas. India has traditionally provided the much-needed cushion by allowing free access to jobs there. But our myopic politicians like Amik Sherchan and his ilk are obviously incapable of empathising with the desperation of Nepalis. Undesirable Indian influence in Nepal can be minimised only by building our own economy. This is where our politicians should direct their attention, if at all possible.

Bihari Krishna Shrestha,

email

* Prashant Jha's ideas regarding the regulation of Indo-Nepal border and introduction of the passport is valid but it is only one side of the coin. He completely forgets to mention what is happening in Susta, Kalapani and other border areas of Nepal. Jha doesn't show concern for the growth in smuggling of goods and its impact on our domestic product as well as the losses in revenue. Although the introduction of passports may not be practical, some sort of strict regulation must be introduced so that negative forces do not take advantage of the open border.

Arun Pandey,

email

HAPPY NEW BANDA

I didn't know whether to laugh or cry reading Kunda Dixit's terrible story (nepalitimes.com.np) of travelling in Nepal today and the troubles that bandas have caused to Nepalis. It vividly portrays the state of affairs in our blessed land. Pathetic and heart-rending reading in the New Year. It exposes the complete incompetence of the government.

Kamal Acharya,

Kathmandu

* It's high time we start an Open Nepal campaign against Nepal bandas. Everyone should get together and start a freedom of movement campaign by disobeying the strikes. If the Nepali people didn't fear bullets during the curfews in Gyanendra's rule, then why should they now fear some stones from those who call the bandas?

Kiran Shrestha,

email

* Only wisdom can resolve Nepal's difficulties, but that seems to be in short supply reading Kunda Dixit's travel blog. I feel for the Nepali people.

Luba Svrcina,

Canada

* Are all the 103 ethnic groups now going to call a national strike to back up their demand for autonomy? Why not shut the whole country down permanently once and for all?

Savitri Lama, email

* The only way to preserve your sanity in these surreal times is to try becoming alvador Dali, or with a touch of humour ('The long march', #445). By declaring a banda the organisers have already caused harm, even if they call it off at the last moment because people change their plans and go through a lot of trouble to find ways around it. I had to cancel a planned trip with a mobile dental clinic to Kabhre because of the Tamsaling strike, that was cancelled. Who suffered?

LD,

email