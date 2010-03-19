The Committee on the Forms of Governance, hasn't even prepared a draft, it seems.

The draft is ready, but there isn't yet consensus on the form of governance and election system.

Even voting hasn't helped?

No, and the CA regulations aren't about what should be done in such circumstances.

Is it true that there was a physical scuffle between you and Energy Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat?

No. There was just some confusion during committee elections. The Maoists' model of a directly elected executive president got 18 votes, the NC-UML model of a directly elected executive prime minister and mixed-model got 13 votes each, but none had an outright majority. We didn't know if we should just pick the model which got the most votes. When I was giving my speech explaining the results, Minister Mahat took my speech from my hand.

Why?

He thought I was going to declare the Maoists' model as the committee's pick.

Have relations between you two soured?

No, we have friendly conversations every now and then.

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