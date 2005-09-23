Community forests forced to pay Business Briefs | From Issue #266 (September 23-29, 2005)

Both the Maoists and the government have been interfering in community forest consumers' groups, said the Federation of Community Forests Consumers Groups (FCFCG) on Wednesday. Maoists in districts have been pressuring groups for donations while the government is also charging extra "revenue" and has even set up security camps in community forests. FCFCG also warned the government to scrap plans to establish district forestry coordination committees or it would launch protests. A provision under the plan to allot 25 percent of the revenue generated to forest management committees and 75 percent to a government fund is unfair, said FCFCG Secretary Bhim Prasad Shrestha.



