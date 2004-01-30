Conflict, Human Rights & Peace Challenges Before Nepal:
Rishikesh Shaha Memorial Lectures 2003 Bipin Adhikari (ed)
National Human Rights Commission, 2003
Rs 350
Thirteen contributors, including leading scholars, professionals and experts from a diverse range of national and international fields examine the causes of conflict, the ongoing human rights violations as well as alternatives to violence and ways of initiating peace negotiations. This compilation includes contributions from DB Gurung, Dhruba Kumar and Henning Karcher.
Courtesy: Mandala Book Point, Kantipath, 4227711, mandala@ccsl.com.np
Conflict, Human Rights & Peace Challenges Before Nepal-
Book Worm | From Issue #181 (January 30 - February 5, 2004)