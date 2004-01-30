Conflict, Human Rights & Peace Challenges Before Nepal:

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Rishikesh Shaha Memorial Lectures 2003 Bipin Adhikari (ed)National Human Rights Commission, 2003Rs 350Thirteen contributors, including leading scholars, professionals and experts from a diverse range of national and international fields examine the causes of conflict, the ongoing human rights violations as well as alternatives to violence and ways of initiating peace negotiations. This compilation includes contributions from DB Gurung, Dhruba Kumar and Henning Karcher.