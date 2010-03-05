MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA Which committee are you in? How is the work?

I'm a member of the Constitutional Council. We're stuck currently because some subject committees haven't submitted their drafts. The report of the subcommittee headed by Sapna Pradhan Malla is also being discussed.

Isn't the deadline for the draft 6 March?

There's still some disagreement about state restructuring and PLA integration. Once those issues are sorted out, then the constitution can be finished by the May 28 deadline.

Doesn't that look increasingly unlikely?

Yes, in the sense that leaders have forgotten their responsibility to the main task of constitution writing. But I'm still optimistic. If they reach consensus on key issues then the constitution will be written on time.

What will happen if time runs out while you're working?

This is a hypothetical scenario. I still believe we can finish on time.

Isn't it technically impossible?

If that's really the case, then if parties agree, the deadline can still be pushed back.

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Constitution 2010, Nepali Times coverage of issues related to writing the new constitution