In the beginning we prepared the regulations for the CA and formed different committees. Then we had members of the CA visit people's homes to find out what they wanted to include in the new constitution. Out of ten thematic committees, seven have presented their drafts. Most of the technical aspects have been addressed by the CA. The only thing left is to come to a consensus.

Do you think the constitution will be drafted in time?

Yes, I am sure it will. Most of the technical work has been completed, and some of the principal issues have also been discussed. All that is required is a consensus.

Are you addressing issues or just adding on more problems?

We are not trying to create chaos and confusion. We are just trying to address what is important and necessary.

Instead of focusing on the completion of the constitution, the majority of CA members are touring abroad, taking care of their personal business, and concerned with their own parties, what do you have to say about this?

I disagree with you; CA members are busy working on the constitution. NGOs and INGOs are helping us draft the constitution. This is a positive sign. Therefore, it is an unfair assessment to say that the CA members are not effectively working on the completion of the constitution.

If the constitution is not ready within the stipulated time, will this not create further problems?

We have to come to a consensus to finish writing the constitution. But in case we are unable to complete it in time, we can always amend the interim constitution as an alternative. That way the function of the CA will still be validated. Even if it takes 2-4 years, we have to write the constitution.

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Constitution 2010, Nepali Times coverage of issues related to writing the new constitution