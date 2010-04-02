Everyone knows the best way out, but no one is willing to admit to it publicly

KIRAN PANDAY

A full constitution cannot be written by May 28. Neither can the integration and rehabilitation of the PLA (a precondition for the constitution, according to NC and UML) happen before that. That leaves three options.

One, come up with a 'brief' constitution. The CA chairman floated this proposal some time back. The homework to set up a State Restructuring Commission and let it determine the nature, boundaries and powers of provinces seems a step in that direction.

But the lack of a political consensus and severe time constraints reduce the possibility of even such a statute. Many Maoists feel this would be a trap to impose a 1990-style constitution and cheat them of their 'progressive' agenda. Madhesi and Janjati groups have already called it a conspiracy to subvert federalism. Disagreements persist on many issues besides federalism, and there is no broader political deal in sight that could enable what one observer has astutely termed a 'constitution in installments'.

The second option is what Sarita Giri proposed months ago – amend the constitution in order to pave the way for an extension of the CA. Many leaders, especially those who are in the CA, privately say this is the easiest way out.

But no party wants to be seen as pushing for an extension publicly, as they fear it would make them look desperate, erode their legitimacy, and give their rivals an edge. There are also differing views on how to go about it. NC lawmaker Radheshyam Adhikari has forcefully argued for a minimal common document, which could form the basis for an extension.

Other leaders say that extension without a broader package deal would mean just postponing the problem. If the balance of power and political disagreements remain the same , we could well be in the same situation after six months. The effort over the next month could then well be to change the balance of power – either through re-engineering alliances, Maoist protests, or government adopting a tough line – to exert pressure on the other side. In this scenario, expect brinksmanship before they hammer out a last-minute deal that includes CA extension through amendment.

The third option is scary. The disagreements deepen, no side is willing to budge, and there is a political and constitutional crisis on May 28. If you listen to the lawyers, the CA will cease to exist. The government will be seen as a failure. And the president will step in, if only to appoint a new caretaker government and a new constitution drafting committee. The Maoists will erupt onto the streets, provoking a security response.

There are many in the top echelons of NC and UML who are not members of the CA and have no stake in the process. They were reluctant converts to what they saw as the 'Maoist agenda' of the republic, federalism and secularism and see this as the moment to hit back. On the Maoist side too, some leaders feel that this is the time to sharpen the 'class conflict', that reactionaries have ganged up against them, and that the only alternative is to declare a 'people's constitution' from the streets.

But if we assume that politicians are rational actors operating in self-interest, then this nightmarish scenario dims considerably. No one will be able to control a confrontation.

NC-UML will be overshadowed by a stronger militarist establishment. The Maoists will run the risk of ruining their achievements, and their leaders will face serious physical risk. And one hopes that even India will not want to go so far as to 'teach the Maoists a lesson'.

All the big netas know the way out of the impasse. Madhav Nepal's sham set-up needs to make way for a government that reflects the country's true balance of power. The Maoists have to begin the process of dismantling their coercive apparatus, with non-Maoists providing them with a respectable deal on integration. Certain liberal democratic principles along with federalism, secularism, and the republic have to form the cornerstone of the new constitution. The CA can then be extended for six months to a year. The alternative to such a broad agreement is greater anarchy and violence. Take your pick.