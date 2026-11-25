The biennial South Asian documentary festival back in town with stories of identity, hope and transition

The 15th iteration of Film Southasia is here, bringing stories of identity, hope and transition back to Kathmandu. There are 48 documetaries from 11 countries being screened at Yala Maya Kendra from 26-29 November together with interactions with filmmakers and conversation around cinema.

Documentaries are, by definition, subjective. The director offers a point of view, and usually exposes injustice, socio-cultural dynamics, challenges, or just bears witness to forgotten peoples and places.

“This year’s theme is Documentary in Transit, which was picked to foster conversations about migration and change,” says festival director Mitu Varma. “At a time when the world is plagued with global wars, humanitarian crises, and the spread of Artificial Intelligence, the festival provides a platform to have human, people-centric conversations around transitions.”

Founded in 1997, the biennial festival of South Asian documentary cinema began with a vision to create a safe space for peaceful dialogue in the Subcontinent, and it remains the foundation of the festival to this day.

“The theme is also about deviating from traditional documentary filmmaking and taking more liberties with theatrical elements and storytelling. We welcomed more experimental techniques that played with the standard documentary form this time around,” adds assistant director Pawas Manandhar.

From intimate portrayals of individuals and communities to wider explorations of social change, conflict, cultural memory and environmental concerns, the films invite audiences to look beyond familiar narratives and encounter the numerous stories that shape South Asia.

“It is all about the South Asian sensibility, finding shared culture and connections between different countries, and uniquely portraying these experiences”, says Varma.

The 2026 festival brings an international jury of three: Arun Bhattarai, a Bhutanese documentary filmmaker, doctoral scholar and advocate of civilisational literacy Anitha Pottamkulam from Chennai; Kunda Dixit, the former editor and current publisher of Nepali Times.

“We received an overwhelming number of 2,600 submissions this time, out of which 672 met our selection criteria. This year, 42% of the film submissions are directed or co-directed by women, and it’s always great to see diverse participation,” Manandhar says.

FSA 2026 will screen films from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.