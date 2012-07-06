As an Ass, it pains me to say this, but the country is going to the dogs. I have come to this conclusion based on the news report this week that street dogs have invaded and taken over the terminal building of Nepal's only international airport. While the human citizens of this country have to go through elaborate security to enter what is euphemistically called an "airport", canines can saunter in and out without showing any IDs. What if they are terrorists posing as dogs? And when police sniffer dogs are led into the baggage carousels to smell out explosives and drugs, the mongrels bark their heads off and try to chase them away. We must give it to the management for making KTM a unique tourist attraction by:

1. Allowing all kinds of fauna and flora to enrich the airport's biodiversity, rhesus monkeys have a free run of the departure concourse, rodents find their way into planes, and the runway was once invaded by a wild boar.

2. Having the most aromatic toilets this side of Suez, with odours that pervade the arrival area to acclimatise arriving tourists to the sights, sounds and smells of Nepal that awaits them outside.

3. Introducing the shortest bus ride between the plane and terminal building of any airport in the world (7.1 seconds) which definitely deserves to be in the Guinness Book.

4. There are other countries in Asia that have worse roads than Kathmandu, but we have the only airport in the region where the runways have potholes.

5. The Department of Irritation takes great pains to ensure that the immigration lines for tourists are as long as possible so as to give the impression that Nepal is a very popular destination and tourists are dying to get in.

6. This is the friskiest airport in Asia, with at least four pat downs between the time you enter the terminal and the time you enter the plane. New slogan: "Visit Nepal and Get Four Free Massages On Departure Performed by Experienced Masseuses"

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The latest in the intra-Maobaddie feud is that PKD and BRB are barely on speaking terms. Things got worse after the PM got back from Rio with renewed confidence and swagger, and got his prabuckta to essentially say that he (BRB) would henceforth be speaking on behalf of the party and not the Chairman. This really ticked Awesome off, but the problem now is that he has burnt his bridges with his hard-on pals and is pretty isolated now that Rain Man and Com Dina have also defected to BRB's side. And Chitwan has become the new frontline in the territorial struggle between the RBT and PKD with comrades now shooting each other with UNMIN registered guns.



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But what PKD has in his favour is that he has all the moolah, and can buy any support he wants. Which is why it was important for Rain Man to remain as Finance Minister so he can treat the national treasury as a party war chest. Being the cunning Bahun that he is, one can't count Awesome out yet. His strategy has always been to present himself as the main obstacle to any agreement so that he is therefore also key to any solution. Works brilliantly every time: by being a part of the problem the others have to include you as a part of the solution.



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Looks like our comrades got an earful from visiting Comrade Ai Ping of the international dept of the Chinese Commie Party who took a dim view, especially of PKD's penchant for ethnic politics. Ping told Dahal "not to make the mistakes Mao made by dividing China up into autonomous ethnic regions".Chairman Maximus seems to have got the message, especially after he heard that Ping's tete-e-tete with Kiran Kaka lasted 1 hour while his meeting was only 45 minutes.



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It's not just Com Fearsome who is being snubbed by the Chinese, Ping didn't bother to call on BRB either. And the PM got the cold shoulder from Wen Jiabao who refused even a photo op with him at Rio Minus 20. This is even more glaring because Premier Wen had all the time in the world to meet other world leaders, including Comrade Thinley of Bhutan who is lobbying for membership of the Security Council later this year.