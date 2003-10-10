Credit & Culture: A Substantivist Perspective on Credit and Relations in Nepal
Michel M?hlich
Reimer, 2001
Rs 2,500
The analysis concentrates on the cultural-historical development of credit relations and on case studies disclosing differing notions and practices in credit relations between Nepali Hindus, Newars and Sherpas. By offering a comparative outline, the study also intends to propose a minimal program for research on culturally embedded credit relations.
Credit & Culture - A Substantivist Perspective on Credit and Relations in Nepal
Book Worm | From Issue #165 (October 10-16, 2003)