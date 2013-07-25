Sunrise Bank provided money to Metropolitan Police in Gothatar for the construction of a permanent police station in the area on Sunday. The bank believes the new station will be instrumental in curbing crimes in the area.

Two more

Laxmi Bank has opened two new branches in Wahling, Syangja and Kohalpur, Banke. With the latest additions, Laxmi now has 33 branches across the country. Both Waling and Kohalpur branches offer ATM services.

Fun learning

CG Education has partnered with EduSports, India’s premier school sports enterprise to implement systematic sports and games programs in the pre and primary levels in CG schools. “Bringing EduSports to Nepal is very exciting as it enables us to provide a balanced education to children and contribute to their overall development,” said Nirvana Chaudhary, Managing Director of CG Education.

Happy Birthday

Mega Bank celebrated its third anniversary on Monday at a function organised in its premises. Speaking at the program Dr Madan Kumar Dahal, the chairman of the bank said, “Within a couple of years we plan to have a total of 50 branches operating all over Nepal.” The bank also presented Rs 100,000 to Mahakali Kana Jyoti School which was destroyed by the recent floods in Kanchanpur.

Educational visit

Thai Airways recently organised a familiarisation trip for the top seven travel agencies of Nepal. The six-days tour included exploration of the Sanctuary of Truth, Damnern Saduak & Rose Garden, and dinner cruise on Loy Nava.

Filmy awards

Westar Properties has collaborated with the National Film Awards to sponsor two categories: Best Actor Male and Best Actor Female. The prize money worth Rs 1 million will go towards purchase of a Westar apartment. This year’s winner are Jivan Luitel and Nita Dhungana.

New Partners

Qatar Airways signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Carnegie Mellon University for collaboration in the field of education, scientific research, and social development. The MoU was signed by Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker and Dean and CEO of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, Dr Ilker Baybars.

Money matters

Samsara, a leading money transfer company participated in a training on Compliance program conducted by Moneygram on 16 July. Headed by Priyanka Kadam and Nabajyoti Barua, of Moneygram South Asia Region, the training focused on AML Policies and Procedures, Regulatory Examination, KYC, Privacy and Security policies and regulatory guidelines for the Remittance industry in Nepal.

Won it

James Hogan, President and CEO of Etihad Airways won the Executive Leadership award at the annual Airline Strategy awards held in London. Last year Hogan was named CAPA Aviation Executive of the Year. “I am very honoured to have been recognised by fellow leaders within the global aviation industry,” said Hogan.

Smart energy

iEnergy provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies developed in UK by ENIGIN to Nepal. iEnergy’s products include real time energy management system (Eniscope), intelligent motor energy controller (iMEC), air conditioner energy saver(ACES), chiller unit energy saver (CUES), and high efficiency LED lights and solar street lights.