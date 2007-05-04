'The Maoists haven't changed, they are still rooted in their own ways, they haven't transformed'-these allegations come from people who refuse to be introspective and would rather find fault in others. We are restructuring our ranks and in this period of work and transition, it is only normal that some signs of weakness come to the fore.

It is true that in some places we are running 'parallel governments'. The transitional period between the fall of the previous government and the formation of a new one has left people without the services one associates with a government. Social crimes such as murder, rape, and kidnap are on the rise. Many criminal groups are working in sync with the authorities.

In these circumstances, we cannot be reduced to mere observers. Either the government has to commit to curbing crime or it should let us work unhindered. We are providing security and services to the people where the state is absent. The Young Communist League and Jana Sewa Samiti are doing the same in various places.

We aren't saying others should adopt our methods. But when the state is inept, we are forced to take on its responsibilities. Various factions are saying that in combating crime, we are taking the law into our own hands. We do intend to transform completely. But we have been forced to project ourselves strongly because of the legacy of the previous government and the lack of a state.

The big drama about the seizure of land and property during the 'people's war' was intended to defame us. We have made it clear that the seized property will be handed back, but based on certain guidelines-only land acquired unjustly will be returned. Feudal landlords with excess landholdings will not get their property back, though they will be given basic housing. Final decisions on land-related issues will only be made after scientific land reform.

The focus now should be on the election to the constituent assembly. The monarchy is getting restless and showing signs of resurfacing, we should be uniting to put an end to it. At times like these, discussion about land and property are conspiracies to distract us from the issue at hand.