The Feminine Principle in Tibetan Buddhism Judith Simmer-Brown

Shambhala Publications, Boston, 2001

Rs 2,380

An exploration of the primary emblem of the feminine in Tibetan Buddhsim, the dakini, a "sky-dancer", a semi-wrathful spirit woman who manifests in visions, dreams and meditation experiences. Simmer-Brown argues the dakini symbolises levels of personal realisation: the sacredness of the body, the meeting of mind and body in meditation, the visionary realm of ritual practice and the spaciousness of the mind itself.