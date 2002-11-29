Dr Ambedkar and the Dalit movementin colonial IndiaGail OmvedtSage Publications, 1994Rs 448Omvedt focuses on Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka to trace the history of the Dalit movement from the 19th century to the death of BR Ambedkar. Her original material is based on a modified historical materialism, factoring in gender, class and caste. It concentrates exclusively on the colonial period.