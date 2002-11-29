Dr Ambedkar and the Dalit movement
in colonial India
Gail Omvedt
Sage Publications, 1994
Rs 448
Omvedt focuses on Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka to trace the history of the Dalit movement from the 19th century to the death of BR Ambedkar. Her original material is based on a modified historical materialism, factoring in gender, class and caste. It concentrates exclusively on the colonial period.
Dalits and the democratic revolution
Book Worm | From Issue #121 (November 29 - December 5, 2002)