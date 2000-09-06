Ever since the Chamars (cobblers) of Saptari refused to handle carcasses, they have been ostracised by the 'upper caste' people and are now slowly starving to death. There has been a social boycott of Chamars since 28 July. More than 160 Chamars of Haripur village in Saptari are not allowed to walk on the streets, cannot work as labourers, cannot buy provisions and medicines, and cannot use wells and other sources of water. Since they are completely ostracised their stock of foodgrain is being rapidly depleted and starvation has set in. Those who need medication are not able to receive it and their condition is rapidly deteriorating. The only way out 20for the Chamars is by paying a fine of Rs 1,000. According to the Nepali law, discrimination against people based on their caste is considered a criminal act. Yet, both the government and the National Human Rights Commission have remained mute spectators. In fact some high-ranking government officials of the district are helping the 'higher castes' people.When some government officials, reporters and human rights commission people went to the district, they were manhandled by the 'upper caste' people, they were beaten, their cameras destroyed and made to sign a statement that they would not enter the village again. The delegation are now demanding drastic action against the people responsible. Earlier this year Siraha district had faced the same kind of situation. But the 'low-caste' people of the district were able to ensure that no harm would come their way. The Chamars of Saptari had hoped to emulate them