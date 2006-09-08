Diya Sen is now ready for her first international solo Odissi dance performance. It took fourteen years of dancing, many hours of hard work, practice, and travels. The Kathmandu Valley Preservation Trust (KVPT) and Portage Programme Nepal (early intervention for children with disabilities and development delays) have flown in the 23-year-old dancer from New Delhi for a fundraising event at Baber Mahal Revisited on 10 September.

As a classical dancer, Sen understands the importance of preserving heritage and culture, and says she is impressed by the commitment of organisations and individuals in Nepal to doing so. She's on a bit of a mission too, concerned about the old art forms disappearing because Bollywood dances and songs are more popular with the younger generation.

Still, she's is confident she will perform to a full house. "Whether you understand classical Indian dance is not an important factor here, people will come to see the performance because KVPT and Portage Program Nepal are trying to raise funds for good cause," says the vivacious Sen.

"I hope my performance will be an opening towards what India can offer in terms of art. I hope that my performance will introduce Nepalis on one of the six Indian classical dance forms. Odissi's origins dates back to the 2nd century BCE," says Sen.

Sen will dance in Baber Mahal's main courtyard, which looks magical when illuminated at night. The two-hour performance will open with a lecture-demonstration to introduce the technical side of Odissi dance. Although this is her first solo performance outside India, Sen is not new to performing internationally. With her troupe, she has travelled to the US, Belgium, Germany, France, and the UK.

Date: Sunday, 10 September.

Time: 6.30 PM

Tickets: Rs 2,000 per person (includes dinner) at Chez Caroline, 4263070, and Baithak, 4267346