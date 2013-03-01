With the arrival of rock legends Deep Purple in 15 days, Kathmandu will add another rock’n’roll feather to its cap

Every rock music fan knows this story. In December 1971, Deep Purple are parked at a hotel on the shores of Lake Geneva to record their sixth album. One night the members of the band look out the window of their hotel and see an adjoining casino in flames. The rest, as they say, is history.

Smoke on the Water is to this day the most recognisable rock song, and one of the first tunes young rock’n’rollers learn to play. “The first time I heard Smoke on the Water, it was like love at first listen,” says 24-year-old entrepreneur Avash Ghimire. Like many of his friends, he first heard the band from an elder brother’s cassette.

“You’ll see me at the front row at Rangasala because who knows when I’ll get to see them again,” Ghimire adds.

45 years since the release of their first album, after many lineup changes, and the death of their inspirational keyboardist Jon Lord, the band is still going strong. After touring throughout the last decade, this year will see the release of their 19th studio album Now What?!. And as the last concert venue before the album releases in April, Kathmandu will get the rare privilege of hearing songs from the new album before many others in the world.

Not many years ago, music lovers in Nepal were limited to hearing their favourite songs on tapes and cds. The nearest venue big enough to attract such big names were Delhi and Mumbai and they would be lucky if they got tickets for that after going through all the travel and accommodation hassles.

The Valley saw Canadian singer Bryan Adams perform at a sold-out concert in 2011, while Danish band Michael Learns to Rock also entertained the concert-starved Kathmandu crowd the same year. With the arrival of rock legends Deep Purple in 15 days, Kathmandu will be host to another rocking night.

15 March, 3pm onwards, Dasrath Stadium, Tripureswor

Rs 500, 1000, 2000, tickets available at Bhatbhateni,

Bakery Cafe, and Adidas outlets, (01)4226939

Deep Purple performing Smoke On The Water in Australia (1999)