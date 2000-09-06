Defining bribes From The Nepali Press | From Issue #8 (September 6-12, 2000)

“It has been found that members of the judiciary are offered bribes and this committee recommends that the language and system used should be improved upon.” This is the recommendation passed by the Bheri Anchal Transport Association. It has been proved in a number of cases that the Kaski District court is easily influenced by money and the clout of the transport association. In 1998/1999, 27 people died in road accidents in Banke district. The district courts granted bail to almost all the drivers and only a few of the cases registered are being pursued. Incidents have shown that if certain members of the judiciary can be tapped by depositing Rs17,500 with the courts the case is dismissed. Sometimes the driver may have to spend a couple of days in custody.



Even the president of the Bar Association admits the courts and members of the judiciary are easily influenced by money. He feels that the courts should be far sighted and work for the benefit of people and be responsible and answerable to the people. Members of the judiciary, police and the courts are provided free passes on buses by the Bheri Anchal Transport Association. This system is extended to their families too. The reason: “To improve relations between the Association and the police, judiciary and the courts.”

