Deities of Tibetan Buddhism Book Worm | From Issue #49 (June 29 - July 5, 2001)

The Z?rich Paintings of the Icons Worthwhile to See Martin Willson, Martin Brauen, eds, Robert Beer, drawings.

Wisdom Publications, MA, USA, 2000

Rs 18,960

An encyclopaedia of Buddhist icons based on the Rinjung Gyatsa, the Narthang Gyatsa and the Vajravali. Full-colour illustrations of over 500 Tibetan deities reproduced from 19th century hand-painted woodblock prints in the Ethnographic Museum of the University of Z?rich. Also contains explanation of the meditative visualisations, mantras and symbolism around each figure.