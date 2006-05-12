I agree with L Sherpa and Rahul Shrestha's Democracy begins at home' (Letters, #297). Taranath Ranabhat has said in an interview that the king invited Girija Koirala a couple of times to revive the dissolved parliament. He refused and the reasons are simple: he wasn't popular when the king offered to revive the house, he wanted to buy time, he was trying to cover up his past mistakes and first ensure his popularity. Why did he ask Mr Ranabhat to leave? Because he was the only person left in the NC who was honest. The kangresi slogan for democracy is only crocodile tears.



Prakash Shrestha,

Kathmandu





.It is shameful that there is squabbling in the victorious seven party alliance. Have they so soon forgotten how much the country had to suffer because of their lust for power and greed? At this stage one would have expected sacrificial spirit and polite declining of prestigious positions. Instead we hear of open demands and when these are not met, sore resentment.



I Pradhan,

email





.As the euphoria of fighting for democracy, toppling 'regression' and relegating the miscreant within the confines of the palace walls continues, we must not forget something: the gun-wielding, abducting, extorting, we-have-a-vision-for-a-new-democracy-that-no one has-yet-seen comrades are on the loose. They will come out with the drum rolls in front of the kowtowing public and the fearless leader Prachanda will be misty-eyed belting bellicose and bombastic speeches at the Khula Manch. No one will remember the atrocities they committed, the fires they started and the extortion and abduction they are still engaging in. Beware our myopic leaders: 'safe-landing' is okay, but 'peace at any cost' is not.



M Pandey,

email





.The Honourable Mr Koirala and his ministers have a rare opportunity now to find a solution involving both the monarchy and the Maoists in rebuilding Nepal. Abolishing the monarchy completely is not the answer to the political problems of Nepal. That would create a power vacuum which can lead to civil unrest and even harsher dictatorship. Afghanistan, Iraq, and Iran are just a few examples. It would be far better to restrict the role of the monarch to ceremonial duties only. That would leave the political power in the hands of legally elected representatives of the people, while keeping the symbolical role of the king. Anyway, shouldn't the Maoists also face responsibility for the 13,000 deaths they have caused in the last ten years of insurrections.



Lars G,

email





.Now that they are having a constituent assembly, I wish the Nepali media would highlight more on citizenship issue regarding women. It is high time women in Nepal have their own rights and decision making power.



Sandhya Sharma Amatya,

email





.The world watched in awe last month as Nepalis by the thousands took to the streets and demanded an end to the monarchy and a return to a parliament-led government. As an American who has had an intimate connection to your wonderful country since 1982, I encourage every Nepali citizen to remain vigilant in the days ahead. Don't let those in the elite power circle, both parliament leaders and Maoists convince you that the doctrine they have espoused for the past ten years is the solution for a new Nepal. Neither has the welfare of the Nepali people been kept in mind. The tremendous potential in Nepal's hydroelectric power generation, eco-tourism, and industrial technology services is feared and coveted by the power-hungry individuals who seek to lead the country. The intellectual talent and skill of Nepal's citizenry hold tremendous opportunities for a country that could lead the region in economic growth, if selfless leaders were elected. The Maoists have used fear to purposeful destroy basic infrastructure, a primary cornerstone for economic growth. It's time that Nepal's citizens demand a stop to this era of corruption. People Power works. Keep the pressure on and elect individuals who will represent all of Nepal, not just a chosen few.



Donna Spoon,

ema