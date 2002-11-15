Outcomes in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh Robert W SternIndia Research Press, New Delhi, 2001Rs 792Stern examines the idea of coalitions of dominant classes in South Asia in their historical context, and explains how they relate to current political and communal realities in many parts of South Asia. Stern examines the cases of Punjab and Bengal and the larger situation of democracy in India, as well as modes of political action in Pakistan and Bangladesh, and asks whether parliamentary democracy matters in South Asia.