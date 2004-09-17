Courtesy: Mandala Book Point, Kantipath, 4227711,

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Bhuwan Lal Joshi and Leo E RoseMandala Publications, 2004Rs 890What happens when a highly segmented, traditional society begins to experiment with modern, basically alien political concepts in order to accelerate national development? This is the question that Joshi and Rose attempt to answer in Democratic Innovations in Nepal. This is a detailed, objective examination of the political process, during the first fourteen years following the 1950 revolution. Though the empirical focus of the book is restricted to Nepal's political acculturation to a democratic form of government, it also serves as a prototype for the study of politics in many Afro-Asian countries.