Thailand

With an abundance of beaches, parks, forests, and fantastic dining and nightlife, Thailand is the perfect choice for luxury travellers and backpackers alike. Teeming with locals and foreigners Chatuchak weekend market in Bangkok is an ideal place to hunt for best bargains. If shopping is not your cup of tea, then jet set to one of the islands in the south like Kho Phi Phi and Phuket and explore water sports like snorkeling, parasailing or scuba diving. Or simply surround yourself in the lush greenery and soak up the sun at the white sand beaches.

Round trips start from Rs 33,000

India

If your summer spirit was dampened by the incessant monsoon in Kathmandu, head to Goa's seaside. Mostly visited for its ocean resorts, Goa also has other attractions like the Basilica of Bom Jesus, the ecologically rich wildlife sanctuaries, a local flea market as well as guided tours into the spice plantations near Ponda.

Round trips start from Rs 44,000

If you would like to see a slightly different side of India – one that Bollywood usually skips out on- then head down south to Kerala. From the gorgeous beaches in Kovalam to the exquisite hill stations of Munnar (which might remind you of home) or the famed backwaters, the trip is guaranteed to calm your senses. While you are in god's own country and that too during Dasain, a visit to the Thirumandhamkunnu Bhagwati temple is a must.

Round trips from Delhi start from Rs 12,600

Malaysia

Pristine blue waters, tropical rainforest, rich heritage, and friendly locals make Malaysia a kingdom of leisure. The capital, Kuala Lumpur, ranks high on diversity, is easy on your wallet and a paradise for foodies. Adventure seekers can trek through dense tropical rainforests, scale challenging rock faces, and explore caves in Sarawak in eastern Malaysia. And the fun doesn't end there. Explore gorgonian sea fans, barrel sponges, and stunning seascapes at renowned diving paradise at Sipadan Island or unwind at the idyllic beaches in Langkawi.

Round trips start from Rs 53,000

Singapore

The multicultural city state packs a punch for its small size. For an authentic slice of Singapore's history, visit Chinatown Heritage Centre where Singapore of the late 19th century and early 20th century has been recreated. Visit Gardens by the Bay, the 101 hectare the iconic garden dedicated to horticultural artistry in the midst of the city. Relish in the culinary delights that await you at every street in Singapore. To get away from the bustling city life, saunter through the Mac Ritchie Reservoir Park which is a short trip from the city centre. As an added bonus: Nepalis visiting Singapore get visas on arrival.

Round trips start from Rs 55,000



Vietnam

Keen to be known for its splendid natural beauty and ancient traditions, Vietnam has transformed itself into a vibrant tourist destination from a war-torn hinterland. Places of interest include the majestic Bay of the Descending Dragons – the Ha Long, Nha Trang the most popular resort town, the Hoi An fishing village, the rice terraces of Sa Pa, the sand dunes of Mui Ne that attract kite-flyers and sand-bikers, and the rich and fertile Mekong River delta. Phu Quoc is the largest island in Vietnam, which has reserves of pristine tropical forest and coral reefs.

Round trips start from Rs 67,000

Cambodia

As the cradle of civilization in South East Asia, and home to the largest Hindu temple complex in the world, Cambodia has diverse attractions for the willing wanderer. The capital city of Phnom Penh, lying on the confluence of three rivers and founded 700 years ago, is the cultural and economic home to an entire civilisation. The resort towns of Ratnakiri and Kirirom are perfect holiday getaways, while the town of Kampok is renowned for its seafood.

Round trips start from Rs 73,000

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Dubai has emerged as a global city, and is one of the most popular holiday destinations in the Middle East. Burj Khalifa, the tallest manmade structure towering at 828m, is the latest addition to Dubai's skyline. The observation deck at the tower offers a splendid view of the city and the unbroken canvas of Dubai's skyscrapers. Those with a high bling quotient could stroll around Dubai Gold Suk, traditional market housing around 300 jewellery retailers. Or simply beat the heat at Ski Dubai, the first indoor ski resort in the region.

Round trips start from Rs 38,000

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE, has developed as a destination for adventure seekers and shoppers alike. The city hosts Formula 1 Grand Prix every year during November-December, a testimony of its growing affluence. You could visit the largest mosque in UAE, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque which has 24 carat gold gilded chandeliers and the world's largest hand knotted carpet. For the adventure enthusiasts a safari in the desert of Abu Dhabi is worth trying and so is sky diving at the Abu Dhabi Country Club's Spacewalk facility.

Round trips start from Rs 59,000

China

Beyond Shanghai's towering structures there is a lot that the city offers. The Bund is a waterfront area in central Shanghai and is regarded as the symbol of the city for hundred years. A visit to the Old City gives glimpses of Shanghai's past. It still has original sections of the defensive wall that surrounded the city dating back to the 11th century. And also indulge in Shanghai's culinary joys from the famous soup dumpling xiaolongbao to grilled oysters and caramel strawberry kebabs.

Round trips start from Rs 67,000

Hong Kong

Hong Kong is known for its expansive skyline and deep natural harbor. Victoria Peak, the highest mountain in the island, provides spectacular views of the city. Make a trip to the Historical Museum to better understand the city's history and cultural heritage. Edward Youde Aviary in Hong Kong Park is the best place for bird watching.

Round trips start from Rs 46,000

Lhasa

Situated at an altitude of 3,409 metres, Lhasa is one of the highest cities in the world. Lhasa literally means 'place of gods' and the city's rich cultural heritage offers plenty to explore. Yamdrok Yumtso Lake is one of three holy lakes in Tibet and is said to be the female guardian of Buddhism in Tibet. Potala Palace is another landmark in Lhasa symbolising Tibetan Buddhism while Jokhang Monastery in Barkhor square has been a key centre of Buddhist pilgrimage for centuries.

Round trips start from Rs 67,000

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