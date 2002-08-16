David Mosse, John Farrington, Alan Rew, edsIndia Research Press, New Delhi, 2001Rs 472How can the complexity and unpredictability of planned development be understood? How can project managers deal with the social relationships and institutional contexts in which they operate? Drawing on work in agriculture, irrigation, forestry and fisheries in Asia and the former Soviet Union, the authors examine the changing information needs of development agencies as they move away from simple technology-led approaches.