DIASPORA

CK Lal calls extreme the viewpoints of the Nepali diaspora without any basis or evidence ('Rise of the diaspora, #439). Lal shows more resentment than logic or light in his piece. He thinks that diaspora has no right to speak about Nepal from a 'safe distance'. His comparison of diaspora with 'Khalistanis in Vancouver, Tamils in Toronto and Hindus in the US' is quite unfortunate at best and downright slanderous at worst. Lal's depiction of Nepalis abroad can only be described as resentful and tainted with bias.

Ajay Pradhan,

email

* Alternatively, one might as well put forth a point that if the ultra-left aggression finds sympathisers and facilitators in NGOs, INGOs and other major foreign socio-religious and political organisations serving their own interest in Nepal, perhaps diaspora voice and support-political, monetary and intellectual-is a much needed counterbalance to the prevailing forces and their lop-sided agenda. Additionally, I suggest CK Lal perform little more due diligence while making outlandish claims such as finding parallels between fragmented political agenda of hyperactive amateur bloggers and regional separatist movements of Khalsa and Tamil Eelam.

Pradip S,

New York

* CK Lal is right in saying that the diaspora is usually much more radical and chauvinistic than folks back home. We have seen this with most ethno-separatist and national liberation movements around the world. The danger now is not that the UML supporters abroad are dragging the party to the right or that democrats abroad were furious at Girija Koirala for appeasing the Maoists. The danger is of ethno-chauvinism fed and funded by diaspora Nepalis. Here in Europe, identity politics has already fragmented Nepalis according to their ethnic subgroups.

K KC,

Belgium

CITIZEN DAHAL

Fascism is an ideology with a long history of violence and it converges with communism in its use of tyranny and terror. Currently there are sectors of the ruling left who are clearly intolerant of democracy. This throttles, through violence, any dissenting voice. It is easy to consider them as left-wing fascists. To be kind, we could consider them intolerant and politically ignorant. They're completely unable comprehend two important aspects of freedom: the right to dissent and the right to not to be suspected for exercising dissidence. These goons, like the chair of the unified Maoist student wing are the ones who may come out on the streets shouting, raising flags of solidarity with the people. But they are also the same people to poke us back with these flags in an attempt to silence us because we think differently. The most disappointing thing in all this is that the state's security organs let them roam around freely even when they incite violence so explicitly.

Nirmal Ghimire,

email

MUFTI

While I admire your courage for taking a potshot at the Nepal Army ('In mufti, #439), I wish to remind you that there are those who would prefer the army over the sleazy politicians leading the country. Why is the COAS being chastised for being proactive in a country where there is an absence of a dignified person to lead them into grace.

Prasanna KC,

Gyaneshwar