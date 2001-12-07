Poet and songwriter Dinesh Adhikari is capable of taking on the darkest human realities in his writing. In the pacifist poems translated below,he takes on the theme of war and its many dehumanising consequences. These poems hark back to earlier wars, when enemies were clearly defined, when national borders were clearly at stake, when brute manpower played as important a role on the battlefield as did technology. Today, when national guerrilla warfare and international terrorism complicate any simple understandings of war, these poems can seem slightly dated. Yet they speak to the eternal truths of the battlefield: the loss of love, the hardening of the heart, and the insanity of violence.1. Settlement after settlement has been razed by neutron blastsAll greenery has wiltedThe peacocks have stopped dancingSpringtime is wailingHaven't you gone mad even now?If notI must believe you've lost your head2. Things are so far gone nowwith each new birth a martyr is borna funeral procession is borna shroud is bornYou're seeing all this, aren't you?In its first few hoursthat baby thereis being deprived of his mother's lapis being deprived of his mother's breaston charges of treason against the nationYour eyes haven't yet moistened?If notI must believe you've lost your heart3. Vying to extend the boundaries of nationsgiving up their own sheltersgiving up the mouthfuls they had gatheredpeople have gone to live as refugeeseast/west/in all directionsuncertain/aimlessThe act of suicide banned by lawhas proved inevitable in practiceThe Bhandarkhal massacre is repeatingThe Kot massacre is on the way to revivingWhat, haven't you gone mad even now?If notI must believe you've lost your headFiery and romantic in its tropes, the poem below is addressed to a war widow. Though it reads like a poem from an older time, from the Second World War, say, it can still be seen as relevant today, with growing speculations that the British army may deploy Gurkha troops in Afghanistan.Wait! Don't shatter the chiming bangles on your wrists just yetThe rhododendron pinned to your plaited hairthe way a baby's mouth sticks to a mother's breast-it suits your youthfulness wellStop! Don't desecrate your lookswashing off the sindoor in the parting of your hairall for desire, leave it be! Don't kill yourselfbreaking the strands of your beaded necklaceThe round sindoor teekaglimmering on your foreheadmatches the blush of your cheeksJust because a trifling letterbound in handspun string arrivedI will not say your husband has diedAnd if anyone should insist he is dead-Be proud!Your husband hasn't died for nothingHe has enriched the soil of this countryon which you sow grainsAmid the dearth that makes one pick rice grains fromrice-teekahe has arranged for one meal of rations each dayfor the baby with an empty stomach on the cotYou are the wife of a soldierDon't you know even this:like steam from water and water from steamyour husband who is said to be deadreturns nowas a secure countryAnd if you ask me,listen! I saya soldier neverdies-Or else he is dead the day he accepts his appointmentThese poems are found in Dhartiko Geet, an older collection of Adhikari's poems. Adhikari is also the author of several other poetry collections, book-length poems, and song collections. By profession he is a high-level advocate in government service.