Henry KissingerTouchstone, New York, 1994Rs 1,000 special priceMoving from a sweeping overview of history to blow-by-blow accounts of his negotiations with world leaders, Henry Kissinger describes how the art of diplomacy has created the world in which we live, and how America's approach to foreign affairs has always differed vastly from that of other nations. Especially interesting are the sections on the idea of 'Western unity', d?tente, and diplomacy as geopolitics.