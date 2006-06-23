CK Lal in 'Diplomacy for dummies' (#302) compares the Nepal Council of World Affairs (NCWA) and the Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA) and says that both are irrelevant and uninspiring. He himself was a member of the executive committee of the NCWA so if that organisation has become senile, Lal himself has to share the blame. As a student of political science in TU, I have been regularly visiting the IFA library at Tripureswor. It has over 1,000 books on various aspects of foreign policy and is one of the best in the country. The IFA also published half a dozen books last year. If the organisation was formed as Mr Lal says, to 'groom the son of the former foreign minister', I don't think it was a bad decision at all. Very few think-nks in the country organise so many brainstorming sessions or publish so much. Instead, it was a horrible decision on the part of new Foreign Minister K P Oli to remove an energetic youth as executive director of the IFA and not appoint anybody for more than a month. It seems that very soon IFA too will become senile like the NCWA.

Shristi Shreshta,

Politcal Science Student, TU