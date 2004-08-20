Ever since the Nepal Times started, I have been a keen and interested reader as with high regard for your paper because it had class. But the extremely graphic photograph on the front page (#209) was disturbing and I was disgusted. I'm sure a lot of other people who read this paper felt the same about such a violent picture. Just what was the purpose? When the little boy in the picture becomes an adult and, by chance, he comes across this photograph-his dead mother lying next to him-do you think it would make him feel great? The dead too deserve due respect.

You must be out of your mind. How dare you put a picture of a woman who is so brutally killed and her child next to her ('10,000+, #209) right there on top of your online edition? If this is your attempt to sell more papers, it is foolish. The term 'viewer's discretion advised' was created for a purpose. I still think that your publication is the best that comes out of Nepal, but your reputation went down a notch at least in my eyes because of your insensitivity to readers and a disrespect to this little infant. A few years down the road when this poor child comes across your archives, I hope you will have a good explanation on who gave you the right to print this picture of his mother in such a traumatic state. You have added a lot of integrity to Nepali journalism, but this time around, you should really be ashamed.