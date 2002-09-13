It looks like even in this time of crisis, the Deuba cabinet is reluctant to downsize. His "dirty half-dozen" ministers seem to want to be in office for the electoral advantage this will give. Baluwatar denies that there is pressure from the king to dump ministers. Meanwhile, the kangresi factions may soon find there is no need to fight over the party symbol and flag. And the UML is so tantalised by election victory that it hasn't thought of fallback options. Reminds you a bit of a frog inside a snake's jaws still trying to catch that last fly.