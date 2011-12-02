At 22, not many are thinking about writing a book. But Rajeev Balasubramanyam not only published his first novel, he also won a Betty Trask for it.

"I started writing when I was quite young," says Rajeev. "It was my escape from reality while I was growing up." Born and raised in the UK, Rajeev has published two novels so far, In Beautiful Disguises and The Dreamer, and several short stories. He has also won Clarissa Luard Fiction Award and an Arts Council Writers' Award.

The writer is now working on a collection of short stories that delves into the change in attitudes towards South Asians after 9/11 and the 7 July bombings in England, and around the world. "I once sat down on a bench and the person next to me moved two places," explains Rajeev. "The environment became very hostile after that." Both of his books have ties to his Indian roots, but Rajeev says his future work need not be limited to what is usually expected from an Indian writer.

Rajeev will be talking to Gopal Siwakoti Chintan of the TU Centre for Human Rights at Tribhuvan University, as part of the Quixote Cove's Tavern Tales series this Friday. The two will talk about his book The Dreamer and about racism in the UK. He will also read from his short story titled, The Day George Bush (Sr.) Came to Use the Bathroom.

9 December, 3.30 pm,

Ramalaya, Pani Pokhari, Kathmandu