The World Cup is seen as a unique opportunity not only to thrust South Africa into global prominence, but also to honour the entire African continent

AFP

After a wait of four years, kick-off is here. At precisely 7.45pm Nepali time today, South Africa and Mexico will face off in the opening fixture of the 19th World Cup at the Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg. Even for the nation that successfully hosted the 1995 Rugby World Cup and the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, 2010's FIFA World Cup is seen as a unique opportunity not only to thrust itself into global prominence, but also to honour the entire African continent.

This momentous event has materialised as a result of three years of hard work and massive investment on the part of South Africa. A new international airport north of Durban and 10 new stadiums of 56,000-capacity to host 64 matches along with other investments (such as a high-speed rail link) have cost the state $3.7 billion. This is in addition to the $800 million spent by FIFA. It is estimated that tourism and business receipts will earn the South African economy close to $4 billion, boosting growth from 3% to 3.5%.

KIRAN PANDAY

The global event will also influence the future of the African continent's economies, social development and politics. Participating nations such as South Africa, Algeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Nigeria, which have all gone through growing pains since independence, will take the opportunity to rejuvenate their nationhood and improve regional relations.

As for who will end up hoisting up the FIFA World Cup Trophy, the usual suspects loom large. Brazil fancies its chances of winning the event for the sixth time, but perennial dark horses Spain are considered by many the real favourite this time around, having won all 10 of its qualifying matches. Stars such as Argentina's Messi, Portugal's Ronaldo, and England's Rooney will no doubt give their fans plenty to hope for, and there's no dismissing the dangerous African teams, well known for regular upsets.

And Nepal? We may be be light years away from qualifying, but the World Cup has become a festival to rival any other. The football craze here will feed on the incredible range of promotions by companies such as Coca-cola, Pepsi, LG, Carlsberg and Samsung, with some lucky so-and-sos going all the way to South Africa. Restaurants and hotels will entertain the rest of us with massive screens and stores are all stocked up on football jerseys. Nepali football lovers may live in Nepal, but their hearts will be in South Africa for the next month.

Men with balls

A billion condoms? Believe it or not, the South African government is making arrangements for 1,000,000,000 condoms for the duration of the FIFA World Cup. This is ten times the supply made available during the Winter Olympics in Vancouver this year. Is it the weather? Whatever it is, the South African state's prescience has meant that in this country where almost 12% of the population has HIV/AIDS, those visitors worried about their team will have to worry about one thing less.









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